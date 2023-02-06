García scores 19 seconds after going on, Rayo beats Almeria

MADRID (AP) — Substitute Álvaro García has scored 19 seconds after entering the match to help Rayo Vallecano defeat Almeria 2-0 and move closer to the Champions League places in the Spanish league. García came off the bench in the 63rd minute and scored with his first touch of the ball. Vallecano opened the scoring with an own-goal by Almeria defender Rodrigo Ely in the 54th. It was the third win in four league matches for Rayo. It moved to fifth place. Almería dropped to 14th, three points above the relegation zone.

