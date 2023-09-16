Garcia runs for 125 yards, Kent State never threatened in 38-10 win over Central Connecticut

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Gavin Garcia ran for 125 yards and reached the end zone twice and Mike Alaimo ran and threw for a score and Kent State beat Central Connecticut 38-10. Kent State took the opening drive and marched 76 yards in 12 plays for the game’s first score when Garcia ran it in from the 2. After holding the Blue Devils to a zero-yard drive in three plays, the Golden Flashes put together an eight-play, 67-yard that ended when Alaimo threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Trell Harris for a two-score lead. The Golden Flashes built a 38-0 lead before the Blue Devils scored. Ricky Ortega’s 17-yard run CCSU lone touchdown.

