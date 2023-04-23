Garcia ready to get back to work after suffering first loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Garcia has already put the first loss of his career in the rearview mirror. After being stopped in the seventh round by a vicious liver shot from Gervonta Davis in a lightweight 136-pound bout Saturday night that was billed as the year’s best fight to date, Garcia said he was disappointed and sad, but that he planned on getting right back in the gym and returning whenever he can.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.