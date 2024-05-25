Garcia pitches Oklahoma State to 4-0 win over Texas Tech for spot in Big 12 Tournament semifinal

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sam Garcia allowed just three hits in eight shutout innings to lead second-seeded Oklahoma State to a 4-0 victory over No. 10 seed Texas Tech, sending the Cowboys to a semifinal nightcap against UCF at the Big 12 Tournament. The winner between Oklahoma State (38-17) and eighth-seeded UCF will square off against top-seeded Oklahoma in the championship game on Saturday. UCF beat the Cowboys 7-6 in 10 innings on Thursday. Garcia retired 12 straight batters at one point after yielding a two-out single to Austin Green in the second inning. Garcia’s run ended on a double by Damian Bravo with two outs in the sixth, but he struck out Kevin Bazzell swinging to end the threat.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.