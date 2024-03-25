Garcia outs U.S. Open champion Gauff to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Caroline Garcia defeated U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff to reach the quarterfinals at the Miami Open on Monday. Garcia took control of the final set for a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory. Garcia beat her second straight Grand Slam champion after topping four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on Sunday. Other winners on the women’s side were No. 4 Elena Rybakina and two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays Monday night. On the men’s side, No. 4 Alexander Zverev reached the third round while No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz plays at night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.