Garcia outs U.S. Open champion Gauff to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
Caroline Garcia, of France, celebrates after beating Coco Gauff during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Caroline Garcia defeated U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff to reach the quarterfinals at the Miami Open on Monday. Garcia took control of the final set for a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory. Garcia beat her second straight Grand Slam champion after topping four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on Sunday. Other winners on the women’s side were No. 4 Elena Rybakina and two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays Monday night. On the men’s side, No. 4 Alexander Zverev reached the third round while No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz plays at night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.