Garcia has 3 TDs, Perez kicks 3 field goals to give East Carolina 30-20 win over UTSA in AAC opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Garcia threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lift East Carolina to a 30-20 win over UTSA in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Garcia scored on a 3-yard run just 36 seconds before halftime to pull the Pirates within 13-10. They took the lead on their first possession of the second half when Garcia connected with Winston Wright Jr. for a 40-yard score. After Garcia threw one of his two interceptions, he bounced back with a 53-yard score on a connection with Anthony Smith. The Pirates also got three field goals from Noah Perez, a 21-yarder to open the scoring, a 42-yarder that made it 27-13 and a 24-yarder with 13 seconds left to wrap it up. Brandon High broke off a 66-yard scoring run to pull UTSA within 27-20.

