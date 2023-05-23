Garcia gets into US Open that now tilts away from qualifying

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Sergio Garcia is among the eight players who have qualified for the U.S. Open. The 36-hole qualifiers are where about half of the 156-man field had to go. But it’s a little different this year. The USGA awarded five spots to PGA Tour players based on their FedEx Cup standing. That keeps players like Mackenzie Hughes from having to qualify. The U.S. Open still is the most open of the majors. But there are 87 players who will be exempt from qualifying. Only 78 were exempt in 2019. That was the last U.S. Open before the COVID-19 pandemic.

