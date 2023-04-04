Garbiñe Muguruza says she will skip French Open, Wimbledon
Garbiñe Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon during an extended break from tennis. Those were the sites of her two Grand Slam titles. The former No. 1-ranked woman hasn’t played a match on tour since Jan. 30 and is 0-4 so far this year. She wrote in an Instagram post that she will miss the entire clay-court and grass-court portions of the season. The 29-year-old Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 — beating Serena Williams in the final — and Wimbledon in 2017 — beating Venus Williams in the final.
