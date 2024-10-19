Garbers throws 4 TDs and runs for another as UCLA snaps 5-game skid and wins in Big Ten.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Garbers set career highs with four touchdowns passes, 383 yards throwing and a 49-yard TD run on Saturday, leading UCLA to its first Big Ten Conference victory with a 35-32 decision over Rutgers that ended a five-game losing streak. Garbers completed 32 of 38 passes and connected on scoring passes of 5-yards to Logan Loya, 22 to T.J. Harden, 67 to Keegan Jones and 9 to Jalen Berger as UCLA (2-5, 1-4) handed the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3) its third straight loss. UCLA can into the game as the only team in FBS to not have scored 20 points in a game this season.

