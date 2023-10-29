Garbers throws 2 TD passes, UCLA defense posts 7 sacks in 28-16 victory over Colorado

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw two touchdown passes, UCLA’s defense sacked Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders seven times and the 23rd-ranked Bruins broke open a close game at halftime with three second-half touchdowns in a 28-16 victory over the Buffaloes. UCLA led 7-6 at halftime after committing four first half-turnovers, but took scored touchdowns on three of its first four second-half drives to take control.

