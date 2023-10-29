Garbers throws 2 TD passes, UCLA defense posts 7 sacks in 28-16 victory over Colorado

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, greets UCLA head coach Chip Kelly prior to an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw two touchdown passes, UCLA’s defense sacked Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders seven times and the 23rd-ranked Bruins broke open a close game at halftime with three second-half touchdowns in a 28-16 victory over the Buffaloes. UCLA led 7-6 at halftime after committing four first half-turnovers, but took scored touchdowns on three of its first four second-half drives to take control.

