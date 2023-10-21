Gant’s 4 TD runs propel Tennessee State to 54-0 win over D-II’s Lincoln (CA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Gant had four touchdown runs and Tennessee State drubbed Division II-member Lincoln of California 54-0 in a game that was called after three quarters. Gant scored on runs of 31 and 3 yards to put Tennessee State up 14-0 after one quarter. He scored from 3 yards out to end the first half, giving the Tigers a 34-0 lead. Gant’s fourth score was a 6-yarder midway through the third quarter. Jalen Rouse had a 12-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and backup quarterback Draylen Ellis followed with a 2-yard touchdown toss to Delanie Majors to make it 28-0.

