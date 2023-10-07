Gant runs for 2 touchdowns, helps lead Tennessee State to 27-20 win over Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Gant ran for two touchdowns and Tennessee State handed Kennesaw State its fifth straight loss, 27-20. Gant finished with a career-high 105 yards rushing on 18 carries. His second TD of the game, a 20-yard burst up the middle, gave the Tigers a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. Draylen Ellis was 15-of-31 passing for 159 yards including a touchdown to Karate Brenson for the Tigers. James Lowery kicked a pair of field goals, including a 51-yarder. Owls quarterback Jonathan Murphy was 12-of-29 passing for 144 yards and an interception. He also had a pair 1-yard TD rushes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.