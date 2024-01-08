Gannon built Cardinals’ toughness and culture in his first year. Now more talent is needed

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals just finished a 4-13 season, which is exactly the same record they had in 2022. Yet there’s little doubt they made some progress. The Cardinals were competitive and entertaining under first-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort. And they improved significantly when Kyler Murray returned from a torn ACL. Murray says he enjoyed playing under the new regime and he’s excited about the future. Now the Cardinals need to add more talent around him. They have the No. 4 overall selection and 11 picks overall in the draft. Wide receiver and the defensive line are areas of particular need.

