Ganna wins individual time trial in Spanish Vuelta, Kuss keeps overall lead

VALLADOLID, Spain (AP) — American rider Sepp Kuss has held on to the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta despite finishing 13th in an individual time trial won by Filippo Ganna. The Italian picked up his first-ever win in Spain as the Vuelta returned from a rest day to kick off its second week with a 25.8-kilometer race against the clock in Valladolid. The rider from team Ineos Granadiers averaged 56 kph to finish the stage in 27 minutes, 39 seconds. World champion Remco Evenepoel of team Soudal Quick-Step was second. He crossed the line 16 seconds behind Ganna.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.