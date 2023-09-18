Ganassi to expand to 5 cars next IndyCar season with 18-year-old Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing is expanding to five cars for next year’s IndyCar season to accommodate 18-year-old development driver Kyffin Simpson. The expansion for Simpson will give Ganassi three rookies in next year’s Indianapolis 500. Marcus Armstrong already won IndyCar rookie of the year this season, but is adding ovals to his schedule next year and will be an Indy 500 rookie. Same for Linus Lundqvist, who ran a street course, a road course and an oval as a replacement driver this season. Simpson will be the youngest driver on the IndyCar grid next season. The 2024 Ganassi lineup will be the first with five drivers since Michael Andretti ran five cars in 2020.

