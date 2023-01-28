Ganassi seeks first win of sports car in new hybrid era

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing has two strong shots at winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Both of his Cadillacs topped the board with roughly four hours remaining Sunday in the most prestigious endurance race in North America. Scott Dixon paced the field in the No. 01 Cadillac, while teammate Alex Lynn ran third in the sister No. 02 Cadillac. Wedged in third was Simon Pagenaud in an Acura for defending race winners Meyer Shank Racing. The race marked the debut of new hybrid technology for the top GTP class that makes IMSA the only North American motorsports series to make the electric switch.

