Gaming wins Del Mar Futurity, giving Bob Baffert his 18th career victory in the race for 2-year-olds

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Gaming has won the $300,000 Del Mar Futurity by 1 3/4 lengths. It was Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s 18th career victory in the Grade 1 race for 2-year-olds. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Gaming ran seven furlongs in 1:23.02 and paid $9.80 to win. The colt earned a credit toward entry fees for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at the same track in November. Gaming improved to 2-0 in his young career. McKinzie Street was second. Another Baffert horse, Citizen Bull, was third. Baffert’s third entry, Getaway Car, finished fourth in the field of seven.

