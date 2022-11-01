Gamecocks WR Rucker to miss rest of season with foot injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wide receiver Corey Rucker will miss the rest of the season for South Carolina with a foot injury. Rucker announced his year was over on social media. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Rucker would need surgery and was expected to be fully healthy at spring workouts in March. Rucker is a transfer who caught 59 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns for Arkansas State last year. His only catch this season was a 52-yard touchdown in a 56-20 win over Charlotte in September.

