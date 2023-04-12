Gamecocks-Irish to open women’s basketball season in Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and Notre Dame will open the next women’s college basketball season in Paris. The teams announced Wednesday they’ll play in the French capital on Nov. 6. It will be the first time a regular-season NCAA game has been played in the City of Lights. The Gamecocks advanced to their third straight Final Four this past season and were undefeated until falling to Iowa in the national semifinals. Notre Dame reached the Sweet 16, where it lost to Maryland.

