Game week begins for the Ravens as they prepare for the NFL’s season opener at Kansas City

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Game week has arrived for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens returned to practice Friday after three days off. The focus can now turn to next Thursday’s season opener at Kansas City. The Chiefs earned the right to play in that game as the defending Super Bowl champions. They beat the Ravens on the way there in the AFC title game. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, safety Eddie Jackson and rookie linebacker Adisa Isaac were not at Baltimore’s practice during the portion open to reporters Friday. Harbaugh said Jackson had flight issues, while Mekari and Isaac were dealing with “standard operating stuff.”

