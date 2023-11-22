Game vs. Messi’s Miami not included in New York Red Bulls’ home opener ticket promotion

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls’ holiday ticket promotion involving next season’s home opener has a catch: A game against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami isn’t included. The Red Bulls distributed an email to consumers on Tuesday offering a two-game “Holiday Pack” that includes next season’s home opener and the derby against rival New York City FC. But in small print it states: “If RBNY plays Inter Miami CF in the home opener, each home opener ticket will be replaced with a ticket to RBNY’s 2nd home match.” MLS last year announced its schedule on Dec. 20.

