Game between Mallorca and Cadiz postponed after Muriqi called up for Kosovo’s match against Israel

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league game between Mallorca and Cadiz that was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed after Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi was called up for Kosovo’s squad ahead of its match against Israel. The Cadiz-Mallorca game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, the same day as the European Championship qualifier between Kosovo and Israel that was rescheduled last month because of the Israel-Hamas war. The Spanish league asked for the game to be postponed as Mallorca would be at a disadvantage without one of its players.

