Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet steps down after Africa Cup exit

BOUAKÉ, Ivory Coast (AP) — Tom Saintfiet has stepped down as Gambia’s coach after his team’s dramatic exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. The 50-year-old Belgian coach announced his decision after the Scorpions’ late 3-2 loss to Cameroon in their final game in Group C. That defeat left his team bottom of the group with no points despite all the excitement it brought to the tournament. Saintfiet had been in charge of the Gambia team since 2018. He led the small country which is surrounded by Senegal on the west coast of Africa to its first-ever Africa Cup qualification in 2021. His team reached the quarterfinals of that tournament.

