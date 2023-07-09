Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1. Galván’s PK score was his first goal this season and it came in the 62nd minute for the Rapids (3-10-8), who tied but didn’t break the league record with a nine-match winless run at home to begin the season. Cincinnati went nine straight home matches without a win to begin the 2021 season. Dallas (8-9-5) has lost six straight times at Colorado after playing to a draw there in the first meeting.

