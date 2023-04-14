Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said he feels hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice.

RMC Sport and other French media this week quoted a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

“I am deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and that were relayed by certain people in an irresponsible way,” the 56-year-old Galtier said Friday ahead of league leader PSG’s home game against second-place Lens on Saturday. “They hurt me at the deepest level of my humanity. I was a child who grew up in council estates, brought up in a mixed environment (with) the values of sharing and respect for other people, whoever they are, (whatever) their origins, their color, their religion.”

Galtier said he is taking legal action.

“I can’t accept that my name and my family’s name is tarnished in this way,” he said. “I have therefore decided to file charges against anyone damaging my honor.”

Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said Friday a preliminary investigation has been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it is being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.

PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supports him.

RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.

Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.

Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.

Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz, who played under Galtier at Lille, defended his former coach. Galtier also received support from Lens coach Franck Haise, Rennes coach Bruno Genesio and Brest coach Eric Roy.

“These are such difficult moments that you appreciate the support you get,” Galtier said Friday. “It has been difficult, very hard. But I refuged myself in work with my staff to prepare for this big game in the best way.”

Galtier said he hasn’t spoken with the players about the allegations, “but they gave me the best answer possible with their total commitment in training.”

A prominent group of PSG supporters — the CUP (Paris Ultras Collective) — called for Galtier’s departure if the remarks are proven true.

“I have read their statement. I have no doubt that all of our supporters will be behind the team,” Galtier said, looking ahead to Saturday’s game.

Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.

Galtier paused before answering when asked if he thought someone was out for revenge against him.

“I can’t answer that,” he said.

