Galtier concedes goalkeeper Keylor Navas could leave PSG

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier is unsure if he can retain goalkeeper Keylor Navas amid reported interest from Premier League club Nottingham Forest. With the January transfer window closing soon the 36-year-old Navas has been linked with a move after losing his starting position to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Navas only plays in the French Cup. Galtier suggested he would not try to block a move because “we must respect him and listen to him.” Navas joined PSG in 2019 from Real Madrid. He has played 110 times for Costa Rica.

