Galthié urges existential approach by France against New Zealand on opening night

PARIS (AP) — France coach Fabien Galthié sounds existential when talking about his approach to facing New Zealand in Friday’s Rugby World Cup blockbuster. A massive opening game features a New Zealand team bidding for a record fourth world title against a spectacular France side gunning for its first after losing three finals. But forget talking about tactics and how to negate the attacking prowess of the All Blacks. Instead, Galthié talks about freeing up love among his players and encourages them to harness unseen energies. Galthié says “an invisible force needs to be born in these moments” and “the watchword is to play, to enjoy ourselves, to love each other a lot.”

