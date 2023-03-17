Galopin Des Champs wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Galopin Des Champs stormed up the hill for a convincing victory in the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup. The pre-race favorite, at 7-5 odds, answered questions about his stamina by pulling away from Bravemansgame after the final fence to win by about seven lengths with Conflated crossing third. The victory made jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins three-time Gold Cup champions — on St. Patrick’s Day for the Irish pair.

