Galloway sparks a 28-point fourth quarter to help Richmond beat Campbell 44-13

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Wayne Galloway had his second pick-6 of the season to start a 28-point fourth quarter and Richmond beat Campbell 44-13. Richmond (6-3, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) has won six of its last seven games — since a 45-14 loss to Michigan State — in a push for the playoffs. Richmond had its lead trimmed to 16-13 with 2:45 left in the third quarter after Campbell’s short field goal. But Galloway sparked the fourth-quarter onslaught by making a catch of the middle and running over a potential tackler along the right sideline for a 42-yard touchdown. Kyle Wickersham was 8-of-11 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns for Richmond. Savon Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Fonnae Webb added another.

