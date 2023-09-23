Galloway kicks winning 56-yard FG in 1st appearance this season, Flowers rushes for 272 in EIU win

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Stone Galloway, making his first appearance of the season, kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal with 26 seconds left as Eastern Illinois, behind a 272-yard rushing performance by freshman MJ Flowers, defeated McNeese State 31-28. Galloway, a senior who was 11 of 12 on field-goal attempts last season, had been sidelined this year with an injury, but came on for the winning kick. The Panthers trailed 28-7 before Eli Mirza scored on a 12-yard run to cut the deficit to 14 at halftime. Eastern Illinois then added fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Juwon Farri and, with 3:15 left, a 6-yarder from MJ Flowers to tie. Flowers’ 272 yards on 37 carries is the third-most in Panthers history.

