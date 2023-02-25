Galloway, Hall lead Clemson past N.C. State 96-71

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brevin Galloway and PJ Hall combined for 48 points, 36 in a dominating first half, Hunter Tyson added a double-double and Clemson beat North Carolina State 96-71. Galloway finished with a career-high 28 points and Hall had 20 on 9-of-11 shooting with two 3s. Clemson made 10 of 19 3-pointers and shot 60% overall. D.J. Burns Jr. lead North Carolina State with 24 points. The Tigers dominated from the start and led 54-29 at halftime with Galloway scoring 20 — surpassing his previous Clemson high — and Hall 16. The lead reached 30 in the second half and never got below 21 in the second half.

