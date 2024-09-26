Gallen strikes out 11, Diamondbacks end 3-game slide with 8-2 win over Giants

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out 11 in six innings, pinch hitter Pavin Smith hit a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks ended a three-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

Arizona needed a rebound after a losing streak that included a blown eight-run lead in a loss to Milwaukee and Tuesday’s lackluster 11-0 loss to the Giants.

The Diamondbacks responded behind a strong performance from their ace to tie the New York Mets in the National League wild card, a game ahead of Atlanta. The Braves and Mets had to postpone the final two games of their series until a Monday doubleheader due to Hurricane Helene.

“These matter big-time, I think we had to prove to ourselves to get back on track,” Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker said. “We had to find a little confidence, a little swagger.”

Gallen gave it to them.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith looks up as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin

The right-hander gave up a run-scoring double to Tyler Fitzgerald in the second inning, but shut the Giants down after that. Gallen (14-6) retired 12 straight starting in the second inning and struck out the side in the fifth.

“That’s probably the best I’ve felt in a while,” said Gallen, who allowed a run on two hits with two walks to win his fifth straight decision. “Everything seemed to work, for the most part, and executed a good game plan.”

Arizona’s offense also came back to life after Tuesday’s letdown, chasing Giants starter Mason Black (1-5) by the third inning. Gabriel Moreno had two RBIs and Smith put the game out of reach in the eighth by splashing a homer into the pool in right-center.

The Giants didn’t put up much of a fight a night after blowing the Diamondbacks out, striking out 17 times to end a 7-1 run against playoff contenders.

“We’ve got to put it in play a little bit more,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said.

Black earned first big league victory by tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Kansas City last Friday.

He wasn’t nearly as sharp against the Diamondbacks.

Fighting control issues, Black gave up run-scoring singles by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Moreno in the second inning, before Corbin Carroll added a sacrifice fly. Black walked three in the third inning, including Moreno with the bases loaded, to put Arizona up 4-1.

Black allowed four runs on five hits with five walks in 2 2/3 innings.

“Walks always kill,” Black said. “Mechanically, I just felt out of synch out there.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Paul Sewald threw a short bullpen session as he works his way back from a neck/shoulder issue.

UP NEXT

Giants: San Francisco has not named a starter for Friday’s opener of a three-game series against St. Louis.

Diamondbacks: Arizona has yet to name a starter for the opener of a three-game series against San Diego on Friday.

This story has been updated to correct the name Arizona pinch hitter to Pavin Smith, instead of Gavin.

