Gallen strikes out 11, Diamondbacks beat Brewers 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out 11 over seven innings, Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Monday night.

Nick Ahmed had three hits while Ketel Marte added two for the D-backs, who took three of four from the Dodgers over the weekend.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first when Josh Rojas’ single brought home Marte, who led off the inning with a double. Walker slugged his two-run homer in the fifth, with the ball barely clearing the right-center wall.

The Brewers were coming off an excellent homestand, winning five of six. But they couldn’t solve Gallen (1-1), who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season. The right-hander gave up three hits and a walk.

Scott McGough threw a scoreless eighth and Andrew Chafin handled the ninth for his second save.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, right, argues with home plate umpire Scot Barry, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) loses the ball after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed (13) while trying to turn a double play on Gabriel Moreno during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play. (AP Photo/Matt York) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York Previous Next

Wade Miley (1-1) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. The Brewers struck out 15 times and finished with three hits — none for extra bases.

QUICK PACE

The game was completed in 2 hours, 12 minutes, partly because of the new pitch clock rules that have shortened games by more than 30 minutes over last season.

TELLEZ’S STRANGE K

Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez was called for strike three in the seventh inning because of a pitch-clock violation. The first baseman wasn’t ready in the batter’s box with 8 seconds remaining.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said rookie RHP Drey Jameson will start against the Brewers on Wednesday. A spot in the rotation opened when RHP Zach Davies (oblique) went on the injured list. Jameson started the season in the bullpen, where has has a 2.16 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over three appearances.

UP NEXT

The Brewers send RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 9.64 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday night. The D-backs will counter with RHP Merrill Kelly (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.