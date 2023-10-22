Gallen loses battle of aces, Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination in NLCS

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona turned to Zac Gallen in its bid to take a lead back to Philadelphia in the NL Championship Series. The Diamondbacks’ ace labored against the Phillies for the second time in the series, putting his team on the brink of elimination. Gallen came up short in a battle of aces with Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler, and the Diamondbacks lost 6-1 to the Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. Wheeler shut down Arizona for the second game of the series, allowing five hits in seven scoreless innings. Gallen was no match for his fellow ace for the second time in the NLCS, giving up a pair of homers and four runs in six innings. Unable to win with their ace, the Diamondbacks head back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Monday trailing 3-2 in the series.

