Gallaher’s walk-off grand slam saves top-seed Tar Heels in an 11-8 win over LIU at NCAA Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Gavin Gallaher’s walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth rescued top-seeded North Carolina, who rallied from three runs down to defeat No. 4 seed Long Island 11-8 in the Chapel Hill Regional at the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. The Tar Heels trailed 8-5 as LIU’s Jacob Pipercic had a go-ahead three run blast. But North Carolina is seldom out of it at home, where it was 32-2 before regional play. Gallaher’s shot to left field landed in front of the large scoreboard and sent the Tar Heels into a winner’s bracket matchup with No. 2 seed LSU.

