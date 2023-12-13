Galeno’s 2 goals power Porto past Shakhtar 5-3 and into the Champions League round of 16

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Galeno struck twice again to lead Porto past Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 and into the round of 16 of the Champions League. Porto advances in second place behind Barcelona, which topped Group H despite a 3-2 loss at Antwerp. Third-place Shakhtar will drop into the Europa League playoffs. Galeno scored twice in the first half. Mehdi Taremi increased Porto’s lead to 3-1 after Danylo Sikan’s goal for Shakhtar. An own goal by Stephen Eustaquio reduced the lead to one before veteran defender Pepe found the back of the net from close range to make it 4-2. Francisco Conceição added another before substitute Eguinaldo scored the third for the visitors in the 88th minute.

