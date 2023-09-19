Galeno scores twice as Porto eases to a 3-1 win over Ukraine’s Shakhtar in the Champions League

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Galeno scored two goals and set up a third as Porto eased to a 3-1 win over Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Shakhtar was welcomed by a near-capacity crowd of over 46,700 at the Volksparkstadion in its first “home” game in Germany. UEFA has ruled it can’t play at home in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. Galeno’s two goals both came early on and he assisted the third with a cross after bursting down the left flank.

