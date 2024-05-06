Galaxy’s McCarthy, Sounders’ Frei stellar in scoreless draw

SEATTLE (AP) — John McCarthy finished with five saves for Los Angeles and Stefan Frei stopped three shots for Seattle as the Galaxy and Sounders played to a scoreless draw. McCarthy had four saves and Frei stopped the only shot he faced in the first half. Frei became available to play for the Sounders (2-5-4) after the red card he received in a match against D.C. United last weekend was rescinded by an independent review panel. LA (5-2-4) played without Riqui Puig, who missed the match because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.