Galaxy stay hot at home with 3-0 victory over Fire

CARSON CITY, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Boyd scored a first-half goal, Riqui Puig and Billy Sharp found the net after halftime and the Los Angeles Galaxy cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. The Galaxy (6-10-7) upped their unbeaten streak against the Fire (8-9-8) to a club-record 13 against a single opponent. Chicago’s last victory over LA was in August of 2010. Boyd took a pass from Maya Yoshida in the 29th minute and scored for the fifth time this season to give LA a 1-0 lead at the half. Puig used an assist from Douglas Costa in the 72nd minute to score his fourth goal for a 2-0 lead. Sharp subbed in in the 69th minute and scored his first career goal on a penalty kick in the 90th minute in the first appearance of his career.

