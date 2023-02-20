Galaxy sign midfielder Tyler Boyd to 1-year contract

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Midfielder Tyler Boyd signed a one-year contract with the LA Galaxy on Monday. This will be Boyd’s first appearance in Major League Soccer after playing in New Zealand, Portugal and Turkey. He also has made 10 appearances and six starts for the U.S. Men’s National Team, where he scored two goals and had one assist.

