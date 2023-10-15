Galaxy, Real Salt Lake play to 2-2 draw, clinching top-four seed for LAFC

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the second half to help Real Salt Lake rally from two goals down to a 2-2 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Defending-champion Los Angeles FC clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with the tie by Real Salt Lake (13-12-8). The Galaxy (8-13-12), with 21-year-old Novak Mocovic making his first career appearance in goal, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute when Dejan Joveljic took passes from Daniel Aguirre and Douglas Costa and scored his sixth goal of the season. Jovelic returned the favor, picking up an assist on Costa’s netter in the 34th minute to put the Galaxy up 2-0.

