Galaxy make it four straight with 3-0 victory over San Jose

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Joseph Paintsil scored a first-half goal, LA added two scores late in the second half, and the Galaxy blanked the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 for their fourth consecutive win. Paintsil scored with an assist from Gabriel Pec in the 37th minute and the Galaxy took the 1-0 lead into the break. In the second half, Dejan Joveljic scored in the 72nd minute with a header after Riqui Puig had hit the crossbar. Mauricio Cuevas wrapped up the scoring with a goal in stoppage time. John McCarthy had six saves for the Galaxy and William Yarbrough stopped four for San Jose.

