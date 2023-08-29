Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray, Young Boys and Braga are back in the Champion League group stage after advancing through their qualifying playoffs on Tuesday. Galatasaray hung on to its lead before scoring in stoppage time of a 2-1 win over Molde. The aggregate score was 5-3. Young Boys survived having the frame of its goal struck three times by Maccabi Haifa but won 3-0 after the teams’ scoreless draw in Israel last week. Braga won 1-0 at Panathinaikos to complete a 3-1 aggregate score. The three winners advance to the 32-team group-stage being made on Thursday.

