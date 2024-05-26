Galatasaray wins Turkish soccer league, edges city rival Fenerbahce on final day

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray has won the Turkish league by edging city rival Fenerbahce with a record total of 102 points. Galatasaray needed just a point in its final game at Konyaspor. It won 3-1 with talismanic striker Mauro Icardi scoring twice to raise his league-leading total to 25. Fenerbahce won 6-0 at home to last-place Istanbulspor to finish three points back on 99. That’s the second-highest tally ever for a 38-game season in the league. Galatasatay will enter the Champions League in the qualifying playoffs round in August. Fenerbahce starts two qualifying rounds earlier in July.

