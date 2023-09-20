Galatasaray stages late rally to draw 2-2 with 10-man FC Copenhagen in Champions League

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Galatasaray scored twice from the 86th minute to salvage a 2-2 draw with 10-man FC Copenhagen in a Champions League group where they are outsiders up against Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Sacha Boey reduced Galatasaray’s deficit by drilling a shot into the roof of the net before substitute Tete met a cross from Wilfried Zaha with a left-footed volley from the edge of the area in the 88th. Copenhagen is playing its second straight season in the Champions League. The Danish champions were coping well until the red card to defender Elias Jelert for a second booking in the 73rd. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves scored for Copenhagen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.