Galatasaray must wait to seal Turkish league title after home loss to fierce rival Fenerbahce

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray has been denied clinching the Turkish league title on Sunday by losing 1-0 at home to second-place Fenerbahce which played with 10 men for most of the game against its fierce rival. Galatasaray began with a six-point lead in the standings and needing just a draw after winning all 18 previous home league games this season. A 71st-minute goal by Fenerbahce defender Çağlar Söyüncü ensured the title will be decided in the final round of games next Sunday. In Austria, Sturm Graz ended Salzburg’s 10-year reign as champions and PAOK is the champion of Greece

