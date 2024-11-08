Galatasaray confirms forward Mauro Icardi tore his ACL

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi tore his right ACL in the Europa League match against Tottenham and could miss the rest of the season. Icardi was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 85th minute of Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory in Istanbul on Thursday night. Galatasaray announced the diagnosis on Friday. The 31-year-old Argentine has scored six goals in 13 games this season in all competitions.

