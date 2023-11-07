Galatasaray and Fenerbahce push for Turkish Super Cup to be played on home soil, not Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are pushing for the Turkish Super Cup on Dec. 29 to be played on home soil rather than Saudi Arabia. There has been public pressure for the game to be staged at home because it marks the centennial anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish republic. It would be a rare pushback in soccer against playing games in Saudi Arabia. The oil-rich kingdom has moved in recent years to stage more international games and tournaments ahead of the men’s World Cup it is all but certain to host in 2034.

