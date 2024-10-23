Galatasaray and Bodø/Glimt victorious in the Europa League

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray scored three first-half goals en route to a 4-3 victory over Swedish club Elfsborg while Norway’s Bodø/Glimt netted a late winner to beat 10-man Braga 2-1 in the Europa League. Bodø/Glimt needed substitute Villads Nielsen’s stoppage-time winner in Portugal after Sikou Niakaté scored for the home but and was later sent off for receiving his second yellow card. Galatasaray and Bodø/Glimt are both on seven points to provisionally lead the table in the revamped competition. Sixteen games are scheduled for Thursday.

