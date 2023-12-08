Gala ceremony for Best FIFA Football Awards to be held in London in January

LONDON (AP) — The Best FIFA Football Awards will be staged in London in January. The gala event celebrates the “planet’s top players, coaches, fans, goals, and acts of fair play” and will be held on Monday Jan. 15. It is the eighth edition of the awards and the third time it has been hosted in London. FIFA did not say which venue had been chosen for the ceremony. Eight awards are voted for by coaches, captains, journalists and fans. They include the best men’s and women’s player, coach and goalkeeper respectively. Among other awards is the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

